$99.99 @ SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset

$99.99 @ Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/SteelSeries-Arctis-Wireless-Gaming-Headset/dp/B09KMHMYPF/
Got my son the 7 last year - he loves it and still uses it every day today. The 7+ has a USB-C dongle that makes it a lot more portable. Worth a shot if you're in the market! Reviews are solid.
Edit: dead at Amazon (and wal-mart) but still alive at SteelSeries!
https://steelseries.com/gaming-headsets/arctis-7-plus
https://www.amazon.com/SteelSeries-Arctis-Wireless-Gaming-Headset/dp/B09KMHMYPF/
Got my son the 7 last year - he loves it and still uses it every day today. The 7+ has a USB-C dongle that makes it a lot more portable. Worth a shot if you're in the market! Reviews are solid.
Edit: dead at Amazon (and wal-mart) but still alive at SteelSeries!
https://steelseries.com/gaming-headsets/arctis-7-plus
Last edited: