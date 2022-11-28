$99.99 @ SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset

Deal dead but wanted to chime in -



Been using the Arctis 7s for 4 years now ( on my second pair) and have no reason to go elsewhere. Sound is great, awesome battery life, low latency, they're super comfy(opt in for the leather buds if you can get them) and really durable.



Tempted to try out the new Nova 7s(Arctis 7 successor?) once price goes down, but until then, yeah, the Arctis 7s are great.