980ti in a Node 202.

AustinW

Jul 26, 2021
I have a node 202 case with a HTPC in. I was going to replace the HTPC with something like a raspberry pi witch would free up the pc for a gaming system to replace my large over kill x79 system.
Right now the HTPC has a 4770k with a scythe big shuriken. Id likely keep the 4770k for now and drop in the 980ti out of my x79 system into it. But the 980ti is a rather high wattage card for the system.
How well would a ref blower 980ti far in such a case? Would I be right to think it would be rather toasty.
Any mods I can do to the case to help it out

thanks.
 
Fritzz

Feb 11, 2008
Reference blower style is probably the best for that type of case since it exhausts it straight out the back. The case already has mesh on the side where the intake for the blower style fan to pull fresh air in. Other than mounting a fan on the outside of the case to push air in through that vent and onto the card I don't know of much more that would help. You could try and undervolt the GPU, less voltage will be less heat.
 
AustinW

Jul 26, 2021
Reference blower style is probably the best for that type of case since it exhausts it straight out the back. The case already has mesh on the side where the intake for the blower style fan to pull fresh air in. Other than mounting a fan on the outside of the case to push air in through that vent and onto the card I don't know of much more that would help. You could try an undervolt the GPU, less voltage will be less heat.
Thanks.
 
