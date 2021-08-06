980ti in a Node 202.

I have a node 202 case with a HTPC in. I was going to replace the HTPC with something like a raspberry pi witch would free up the pc for a gaming system to replace my large over kill x79 system.

Right now the HTPC has a 4770k with a scythe big shuriken. Id likely keep the 4770k for now and drop in the 980ti out of my x79 system into it. But the 980ti is a rather high wattage card for the system.

How well would a ref blower 980ti far in such a case? Would I be right to think it would be rather toasty.

Any mods I can do to the case to help it out



thanks.