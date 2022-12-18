980pro2tb vs WDSN850X4tb CrystalDiskMark8 benches & temps

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
927
980pro2tb vs WDSN850X4tb CrystalDiskMark8 benches & temps. Just ran it 3 times in a row back to back if anyone is interested here's the results.
IMG_20221217_200627222.jpg

The top is 980pro2tb
The bottom is WDSN850X4tb
Similar performance a little here for one a little there for the other. Imo the WD drive is faster.
Temperatures are similar with a slight edge going to the Sammy by about an average of 3 degrees hotter for the WD. Possibly because the WD has 4tb with the 4 modules on both sides whereas the Sammy only has 2tb with only 2 modules on one side. This is my theory as to why it is a few degrees cooler my guess is the added memory warms it up just a bit more, more hardware equals more heat. Just my thoughts.
Both fantastic NVMe drives I love them both.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
20,109
You can write in the bottom of the window, not sure if you are aware of that.


CrystalDiskMark_Samsung_980_Pro-2TB.png
CrystalDiskMark_Samsung-980-Pro-Sabrent-EC-WPFT-20220516023445.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top