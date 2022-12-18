xDiVolatilX
Gawd
- Joined
Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 927
980pro2tb vs WDSN850X4tb CrystalDiskMark8 benches & temps. Just ran it 3 times in a row back to back if anyone is interested here's the results.
The top is 980pro2tb
The bottom is WDSN850X4tb
Similar performance a little here for one a little there for the other. Imo the WD drive is faster.
Temperatures are similar with a slight edge going to the Sammy by about an average of 3 degrees hotter for the WD. Possibly because the WD has 4tb with the 4 modules on both sides whereas the Sammy only has 2tb with only 2 modules on one side. This is my theory as to why it is a few degrees cooler my guess is the added memory warms it up just a bit more, more hardware equals more heat. Just my thoughts.
Both fantastic NVMe drives I love them both.
