I needed a replacement for my Gigabyte B850 AI TOP because the 10G network adapters do not agree with my router at all, but I didn't want to spend another $350 on a board.Went ahead and picked up the Asus B650E Max Gaming Wifi W because I wanted a white PCB, it works great (and its actually a B850 chipset, who knows why they renamed it to B650E). Its simple but has a strong enough VRM, lots of m.2 ports, Wifi 6E instead of 7 so I can still run Windows 10 on it and only cost me $139. I've been super impressed with it. The only negative so far is it only has one dinky m.2 heatsink for the top slot, but I have a bunch of aftermarket ones I bought anyways so it isn't a big deal.Running both a Gen 5 GPU and a Gen 5 m.2 in the top slot, speeds are great.