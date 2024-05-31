97WH battery for Dell Inspiron 7570?

D

dictum999

n00b
Joined
Jul 21, 2023
Messages
2
Dell Inspiron 7570

I upgraded the 42WH battery to 56WH battery but there is still room in the case and a void where the 2.5" HDD was.

Seems there is space to install an even larger battery. I ordered a 97WH battery for Inspiron 7590, thinking it would fit and it doesn't.

Who makes the largest battery for Inspiron 7570? There is nothing on the Dell web site or anywhere else that I can find.
 
