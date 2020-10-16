9700K $199 Micro Center (plus $20 off MB)

Sure Microcenter knows that once the Ryzen 5000 series is officially on market, then not only will people lose interest in Intel's current 10K chips in favor of the 5000 or further discounted 30000 non-XT chips, but they will truly have little interest in Intel's prior 9000 series. This is very much clearing out stock that would just gather dust for years. I'm more curious if Intel is offering some hidden or back-end reimbursement to retailers like Microcenter for doing this.



Considering the limited official re-usability of Intel sockets between generations, Microcenter will at least make a little back on whatever Z board is almost certainly sold with the 9700k.