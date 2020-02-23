970 evo NVMe vs. WD Blue 3D M.2 SATA

The title says it all.



I'm looking to upgrade my 64gb SSD + 1tb HDD. I'll keep the HDD as storage if needed, but will mostly use the new SSD.



There's a shortage of SSDs where I live so no need to recommend me anything. I've only got these 2 to choose from unless I want to wait for a month and pay more since these 2 are on sale.



The WD is $127 while the 970 is $187 (Europe). I know $60 isn't much but frankly, even $1 is too much if I'm not going to see or feel a difference.



I use my PC for gaming, browsing and a lot of MS Office for work. That's about it. The only file transfers I do is from a USB stick to my PC and the other way round.



Both the WD and 970 are 1tb, I of course wouldn't go below that size. The WD is sold by a local store and comes with 2 years store warranty while the 970 is sold by some guy (it's unopened though, brand new), hence it doesn't come with any warranty (other than Samsung's).



Really not sure what to choose. The WD has a warranty (for what it's worth), is $60 cheaper and might be just as good as the evo. The 970 evo is faster (for what it's worth), is Samsung (for what it's worth) and is NVMe (for what it's worth).



There's a lot of "for what it's worth". Not sure whether it makes or will make any difference in the future.



PS I've seen the latest LTT video on SSDs, yet for some reason it doesn't help.



Thoughts?



PPS I've posted this on other forums but had few conflicting inputs. Need more opinions.



PPPS It's not just about the speed though, but the brand name, longevity, sturdiness, future proofing, the fact one has warranty and the other doesn't etc etc etc