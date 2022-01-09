9207-8e shows 1 drive per cable

I bought 2 used 9207-8e from a reputable reseller, they test their stuff before they sell it on.
Got 4 SAS to 4x SATA cables Mini SAS 26Pin SFF-8088 to 4x SATA 1m Adapter Kabel für LSI Avago SAS 9201-16e | eBay
Windows 10 Pro x64
FW Revision 20.00.07.00-IT on both of them.
In Device Manager, the cards show up as 2x "LSI Adapter, SAS2 2308 Mustang"
I can only access 1 drive per cable. If I turn off a drive and turn another on it works. But if I turn on more than 1 at a time, no drives show up. When booting with multiple drives turned on, the LSI bios only shows the first drive and windows keeps booting forever.
Tried different ports, different cables, different drives. Tried turning drives on/off while running windows, while booting windows, before booting windows. Tried unplugging and plugging cables while everything's running, using different ports, etc.
Since it's the same with both cards and different cables, I'm assuming it's not the hardware itself.
What can I do, what am I missing?
Got 4 SAS to 4x SATA cables Mini SAS 26Pin SFF-8088 to 4x SATA 1m Adapter Kabel für LSI Avago SAS 9201-16e | eBay
Windows 10 Pro x64
FW Revision 20.00.07.00-IT on both of them.
In Device Manager, the cards show up as 2x "LSI Adapter, SAS2 2308 Mustang"
I can only access 1 drive per cable. If I turn off a drive and turn another on it works. But if I turn on more than 1 at a time, no drives show up. When booting with multiple drives turned on, the LSI bios only shows the first drive and windows keeps booting forever.
Tried different ports, different cables, different drives. Tried turning drives on/off while running windows, while booting windows, before booting windows. Tried unplugging and plugging cables while everything's running, using different ports, etc.
Since it's the same with both cards and different cables, I'm assuming it's not the hardware itself.
What can I do, what am I missing?