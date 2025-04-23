9070 XT for sale Powercolor Red Devil Hellhound and Asrock Steel Legend

Bosom
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2003
- Messages
- 1,792
I have 3 9070 XTs
I was trying to get them for me and my kids and I ordered a couple that had long lead times. Well they came in.
Just looking to pass them on to a H patron that hasn't been able to get one.. my cost plus shipping.
I haven't opened them so I can send them back if I have to. The powercolor cards came from Amazon, the Asrock card came from Newegg.
The Powercolor Hellhound was 826. so 825 + shipping and any applicable trans fees
The Powercolor Red Devil was 900 so 900 + shipping and any applicable trans fees
The AsRock Steel Legend was 754 so 754 + shipping and any applicable trans fees
https://www.heatware.com/public/index.php/u/30619/to
I was trying to get them for me and my kids and I ordered a couple that had long lead times. Well they came in.
Just looking to pass them on to a H patron that hasn't been able to get one.. my cost plus shipping.
I haven't opened them so I can send them back if I have to. The powercolor cards came from Amazon, the Asrock card came from Newegg.
The Powercolor Hellhound was 826. so 825 + shipping and any applicable trans fees
The Powercolor Red Devil was 900 so 900 + shipping and any applicable trans fees
The AsRock Steel Legend was 754 so 754 + shipping and any applicable trans fees
https://www.heatware.com/public/index.php/u/30619/to