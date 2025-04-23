  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
9070 XT for sale Powercolor Red Devil Hellhound and Asrock Steel Legend

I have 3 9070 XTs

I was trying to get them for me and my kids and I ordered a couple that had long lead times. Well they came in.

Just looking to pass them on to a H patron that hasn't been able to get one.. my cost plus shipping.

I haven't opened them so I can send them back if I have to. The powercolor cards came from Amazon, the Asrock card came from Newegg.

The Powercolor Hellhound was 826. so 825 + shipping and any applicable trans fees

The Powercolor Red Devil was 900 so 900 + shipping and any applicable trans fees

The AsRock Steel Legend was 754 so 754 + shipping and any applicable trans fees

PXL_20250423_033809481.MP.jpg

https://www.heatware.com/public/index.php/u/30619/to
 
