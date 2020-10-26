90 degree usb 2.0 WTF?

OpenLooper
Hey guys,
Im just looking for an internal usb 2.0 90 degree adapter that faces downward. I CANT FIND ANY! there are hundreds for 3.0 but the only ONE I found for usb 2.0 is angled upward.
like this: https://www.moddiy.com/products/USB...-Internal-Header-Connector-2.54mm-Dupont.html
Anyone know where to find one?
And anyone have any ideas on why there are so many 90 adapters for 3.0 and NONE for 2.0?
