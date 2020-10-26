90 degree usb 2.0(Where To Find) [SOLVED]

Denpepe said: I'm just wondering why one would need such an adapter, not to say I disagree or anything just plain curious. Click to expand...

ah thats a valid question. This is my pc, I have a usb 2.0 hub in the back and it has this thick sleeved cable that plugs into the mobo. As you can see it sticks out a lot(same with mobo headers and 3.0) Im looking for 90 degree adapters for all 3(I got the 3.0 and the mobo header one already). If I put a 60mm rad at the bottom my connectors will be really tight and or over the fan also I think it will look cleaner with all 90.