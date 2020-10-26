90 degree usb 2.0(Where To Find) [SOLVED]

Hey guys,

Im just looking for an internal usb 2.0 90 degree adapter that faces downward. I CANT FIND ANY! there are hundreds for 3.0 but the only ONE I found for usb 2.0 is angled upward.

like this: https://www.moddiy.com/products/USB-2.0-9-Pin-90°-Angled-Internal-Header-Connector-2.54mm-Dupont.html

Anyone know where to find one?

And anyone have any ideas on why there are so many 90 adapters for 3.0 and NONE for 2.0?


EDIT:

BinarySynapse found it - https://www.peconnectors.com/female...bdman3YosCSsiU-YbVy5LYJvR5nEMU2waAjtKEALw_wcB

Thank you!
 
Last edited:
That gives me any idea, since the 2.0 pins are part of the 3.0 connector. Can use a 90 degree 3.0, to a short 3.0-->2.0 "adapter" (or breakout), and get the 2.0 header pins that way. Convoluted, but would still work. Though probably eating a perfectly good 3.0 header (unless if the MB has several).
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
1,695
I'm just wondering why one would need such an adapter, not to say I disagree or anything just plain curious.
 
20201026_181324.jpg


ah thats a valid question. This is my pc, I have a usb 2.0 hub in the back and it has this thick sleeved cable that plugs into the mobo. As you can see it sticks out a lot(same with mobo headers and 3.0) Im looking for 90 degree adapters for all 3(I got the 3.0 and the mobo header one already). If I put a 60mm rad at the bottom my connectors will be really tight and or over the fan also I think it will look cleaner with all 90.
 
