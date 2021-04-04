8k60 8-bit rgb hdmi 2.1 from a 2080ti finally working!

Ordered one of these new sabrent usb-c to hdmi 2.1 adapters and can confirm it works at 8k60 8bit rgb out of the usb-c port on my zotac 2080ti. Figured i'd post a heads up on it since previously the only other option was the club 3d adapter that needs external power and is very glitchy.Update: also works at 4k120 8bit rgb without having to mess with custom resolution tools.