erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,527
imagine if this is released at 3500 USD? that'd be decent
"As EOS HD points out, this is photo is from a camera in PAL mode. In NTSC the video site says 25p will be replaced by 30p. The one thing we don’t know yet: will this camera be able to record RAW video in 4K as well as 8K, or will that option be grayed out? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Fortunately, we won’t be waiting long. Canon is expected to officially announce the EOS R5 (and a whole lot more) this week, during a “virtual product launch” on July 9th at 8am ET."
https://petapixel.com/2020/07/06/8k-modes-for-canon-eos-r5-leaked-no-crop-no-overheating-issues/
"As EOS HD points out, this is photo is from a camera in PAL mode. In NTSC the video site says 25p will be replaced by 30p. The one thing we don’t know yet: will this camera be able to record RAW video in 4K as well as 8K, or will that option be grayed out? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Fortunately, we won’t be waiting long. Canon is expected to officially announce the EOS R5 (and a whole lot more) this week, during a “virtual product launch” on July 9th at 8am ET."
https://petapixel.com/2020/07/06/8k-modes-for-canon-eos-r5-leaked-no-crop-no-overheating-issues/