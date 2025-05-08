8845HS/780m AMD Laptops with soldered 16g of RAM....can you game?

Really quick question to anyone who's got a low profile laptop with a 680m or 780m-equipped APU from AMD......so the mobile chip family with iGPU's, is it possible to run more modern games like Batman Arkham, RDR2 and FH5 on a combined system ram of 16gb at 1080p with 'reasonable' settings?



I ask because the chipset is capable of this, I'd argue with faster soldered ram its mroe like 60fps at low/medium...30fps at medium/high capable (again, broad strokes, many/most games particularly as we go back in time)...............





I'm looking to buy a laptop under $500 bones, it wont be a daily driver but I'll be damned if I'm going to buy something that won't at least game a bit.





AMD 6800H's are available with larger ram counts and the 680m in that is 'good enough' even limited to 45w......but if I can get an 8000 series with the 780m, but 16gb only (lots of slim laptops take this route)......I'd prefer it. But that 16gigs.....hem, haw.





Anyone have hardware like this already or a mini PC with 16g? Thanks in advance.