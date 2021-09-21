8700k no longer boots with 2 sticks of ram.....MB on the way out?

I'll keep it simple, I've run a 8700k at stock for a few years now (whenever they came out, so what, 2017ish? 2016?)....so it puttered along at one core hitting 4.6 and the others hitting 4.3 or whatever. I had an overclock on it and a mild overvolt but then backed it off when I realized it wasn't doing much of anything for my day to day.I was however running some PC4000 ram in it. 2 8gig sticks of Gskill that was pretty expensive at the time. XMP wouldn't be stable unless I manually added volts to the RAM (1.4 or 1.5 was default, I htink the sticks needed 1.6 to be happy but I never messed with it, left them in AUTO volt).Long story short suddenly today the machine locked up on windows...no blue screen, just froze to desktop. I rebooted, it came back, froze again. I rebooted...and here is where the fun began.It would cycle on, start the bootup and within 2-4 seconds just shut down again. I could barely read the codes flashing on the gigabyte Aorus Gaming 5 motherboard its all plugged into. So I did what anyone would do, I swore to the computer gods. Then I unplugged everything trying to get it to at least post or not reset within 2-4 seconds.Pulling 1 of the 2 sticks of ram did it. I got into post, reset the MB to factory defaults, and with 8 gigs I'm running comfortably as I type this. But now I'm terrifiedPS: I tried a second power supply I had handy, it exhibited the same problems....so I said "Well its not the PS"......Any thoughts on this one? Could a ram stick just...well..go bad? Never had that happen.YES, I did swap the single stick of RAM out and it seems not to like that second stick that much...but I'm going to re-try that single stick in the other available slots just to see if its a slot thing or a stick thing. The cooler blocks the first slot so I've had them in slots 2 and 4.I was tempted to just get 16 (no need for 32gb in my world) of 3200 ram and see if it will take that reliably? I don't believe it has anything to do with the CPU, it's behaving just fine.....decent cooler on it, etc.....and i've never tried to force it to run at 4.7 or 5.0ghz, etc.....Seems to be RAM related. Or MB related. Thoughts before I start throwing money at new/old MB's that can take this chip socket or spending the $80 or so on some 3200 ram?Thanks!