8700K + Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming K6; Seasonic Focus PX-850 (NIB)

8700K + Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming K6 - $200 shipped

(was custom water cooled and never delidded; will be shipped in retail box)



1080ti EKWB acetal+nickel full cover water block w/ backplate - $120 shipped



Seasonic Focus PX-850 (NIB) - $165 shipped

This was offered in exchange of my ten year old Seasonic that couldn't hang with my 3090. This platinum PSU also has a ten year warranty but it may only be valid for me. I've been here for over ten years and I'll be here for at least ten more and I live nearby Seasonic so if there are any RMA issues I'm happy to take it in person for you in the future. That said, I've never had issues with Seasonics that were less than 10 years old...knock on wood!