8700g, 8600g, and 8500g Reviews

Central location for all of AMD's APU reviews.
First up, the 8/16 thread 8700g:
https://www.techspot.com/review/2796-amd-ryzen-8700g/
Over twice the gaming performance in some titles as the previous iGPU chap, the 5700g thanks mostly to the DDR5 memory speed increases. Still, it falls short of even the 6400xt in gaming, which is a problem when this APU costs $330 by itself.
The 6/12t 8600g will likely perform similarly in gaming (my guess) but at a much better $230 price point.
