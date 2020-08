8700 at 5ghz with z370 asus + 4000mhz or higher ram possible?

I currently run gskill 2400 ram that i have overclocked just by boosting the ram voltage and maybe things like vccio (i forget) to 3200.With this I saw a decent fps jump for sims at least. I'm thinking if i just upgrade the ram to 4000 or higher capable ram, maybe something like samsung (b die best/cheapest?): https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374012# (lists 4000, but spec says 3200), that minimal effort might be needed to hit 4000? This kit is $256, so a bit more than standard ddr4 at around $150, but not too bad.Does anyone have any experience with this and this combination? Is it as simple as changing some voltages again and stress testing?I was trying to avoid going to 10900k and the newer boards if i can do a minor bump and maybe 3xxx series nvidia soon.Thanks in advance