8700 at 5ghz with z370 asus + 4000mhz or higher ram possible?

I currently run gskill 2400 ram that i have overclocked just by boosting the ram voltage and maybe things like vccio (i forget) to 3200.
With this I saw a decent fps jump for sims at least. I'm thinking if i just upgrade the ram to 4000 or higher capable ram, maybe something like samsung (b die best/cheapest?):
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374012# (lists 4000, but spec says 3200), that minimal effort might be needed to hit 4000? This kit is $256, so a bit more than standard ddr4 at around $150, but not too bad.
Does anyone have any experience with this and this combination? Is it as simple as changing some voltages again and stress testing?
I was trying to avoid going to 10900k and the newer boards if i can do a minor bump and maybe 3xxx series nvidia soon.
Thanks in advance
