I have this cpu cooler (although due to case restraints I swapped out the 150mm fans and used 2xNoctua A12x25s instead). With these fans, its silent up to around 50-60%, and it keeps my delidded I7-6700K OC to 4.7@1.35 cooled rarely above 70C at full load.



Love this cooler. $85 is a great price