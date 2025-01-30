  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
'83 - Multiplayer military shooter from Rising Storm/Red Orchestra devs

F

Flogger23m

Jun 19, 2009
'83 is supposed to be a semi realistic military FPS set in the Cold War. The development team is largely made up of the Rising Storm/Rising Storm Vietnam developers, with some Red Orchestra and Squad developers as well. Seems like it will be out in early access "within one year". I assume it will play like the original Red Orchestra game, with some realism but not the extreme amount of coordination required for something like Squad. I feel like it may be something of interest to older Battlefield players who don't like action hero shooters with $15 alien skins as well.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iGU_FMjbY8

Hopefully it delivers.
 
Looks awesome. I was a huge fan of Red Orchestra, played it since the beginning.
 
