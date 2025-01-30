'83 - Multiplayer military shooter from Rising Storm/Red Orchestra devs

Flogger23m
'83 is supposed to be a semi realistic military FPS set in the Cold War. The development team is largely made up of the Rising Storm/Rising Storm Vietnam developers, with some Red Orchestra and Squad developers as well. Seems like it will be out in early access "within one year". I assume it will play like the original Red Orchestra game, with some realism but not the extreme amount of coordination required for something like Squad. I feel like it may be something of interest to older Battlefield players who don't like action hero shooters with $15 alien skins as well.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iGU_FMjbY8
Hopefully it delivers.