82% of American Teenagers Own an iPhone?

Business Insider is reporting that 82% of American teens currently own an iphone, and 84% say that their next phone will be an iPhone. This information comes from a "PiperJaffray's Teens Survey," which according to the article questions thousands of kids across 40 states with an average age of 16. Doing a little digging, I think Business Insider may have their numbers a bit wrong. 82% of teens owning an iPhone seems impossibly high. The only info I can find on the study itself comes from a single infographic from PiperJaffray. One thing we can say is it seems you may be able to sell some of that Champion and Tommy Hilfiger gear you can't wear anymore. The enduring popularity of the iPhone in America's high schools may also be leading to a boom in Apple Watch interest. 20% of teens plan to buy an Apple Watch in the next 6 months, and Apple is the 2nd-most desired brand among upper-income teens, behind only Rolex, according to the survey.