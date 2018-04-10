82% of American Teenagers Own an iPhone?

The comments in this thread are hilarious.For grins, I pulled stats on a wifi guest network at my church. This is based on 1273 Unique wireless devices in at least six months worth of stats. I excluded obvious laptops. Anything ambiguous I credited to Android (even the 5 kindles that are probably the non-Android Kindles) and what do you know - 48% iOS and 23% Android (laptops make up the missing percentage of the 1273 total wireless devices).Heck, I just realized I credited the 6 Windows phones(!!) to Android too - whoops!An interesting exercise. I have a few other guest networks I admin - I'll have to run stats on those too.