802.11n Device Slow on 802.11ax Router

I bought a Netgear WAX204. One of my older 2.4Ghz 802.11n devices have very slow network connection to this new router. To my old Wi-Fi router the device connects at around 65Mbps. The device does connect initially at 72 or 65 Mbps to the new router, then within a few moments gets dropped down to the slower speed, sometimes as low as 5 Mbps. Leaving the laptop in the same position, if I unplug the new router and plug my old one back in (same SSID/Password/Security type/location within a few inches) the device connects at 65Mbps.



No amount of setting tweaking (at first I accepted all the defaults) has corrected this. All of my other newer devices are at least as fast or faster than before.