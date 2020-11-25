802.11n Device Slow on 802.11ax Router

I bought a Netgear WAX204. One of my older 2.4Ghz 802.11n devices have very slow network connection to this new router. To my old Wi-Fi router the device connects at around 65Mbps. The device does connect initially at 72 or 65 Mbps to the new router, then within a few moments gets dropped down to the slower speed, sometimes as low as 5 Mbps. Leaving the laptop in the same position, if I unplug the new router and plug my old one back in (same SSID/Password/Security type/location within a few inches) the device connects at 65Mbps.

No amount of setting tweaking (at first I accepted all the defaults) has corrected this. All of my other newer devices are at least as fast or faster than before.
 
Hook your old router back up, using it as an access point this time, set to use different non-overlapping wifi frequencies than your new router, and connect your old device (and possibly other 802.11n devices) to that access point instead.
 
