8 TB Seagate Exos HDD - $140 w/code "BFDBY2A376" FREE Shipping @ Newegg

K

kindasmart

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2008
Messages
1,193
EDIT2: Original deal listed below expired. New deal and code posted in post #3. Updated title with new code.
EDIT: Expires 11/20/2022 23:59 PST

8 TB Hard Drive - $140 w/code "884TEXP" FREE Shipping @ Newegg

Seems like a decent deal for Enterprise level HDDs. SOLD & SHIPPED by Newegg. FREE Shipping. I already own one and will pick up another. Up to five drives can be bought with code. More data about drive via Anandtech.

- Internal 3.5"
- SATA
- 7200 RPM
- 256 MB Cache
- Seagate Exos 7E8 ST8000NM000A
 
Last edited:
K

kindasmart

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2008
Messages
1,193
The old code expired........but..........another deal on the same drive has appeared. Back to "original" $230 price, but now with code "BFDBY2A376" (expires 11/30/2022 23:59 PST) you get $90 off. So same effective price of only $140 for the 8 TB EXOS enterprise level HDD. Don't know if code has quantity limits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top