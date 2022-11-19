8 TB Seagate Exos HDD - $140 w/code "BFDBY2A376" FREE Shipping @ Newegg

kindasmart
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2008
- Messages
- 1,193
EDIT2: Original deal listed below expired. New deal and code posted in post #3. Updated title with new code.
EDIT: Expires 11/20/2022 23:59 PST
8 TB Hard Drive - $140 w/code "884TEXP" FREE Shipping @ Newegg
Seems like a decent deal for Enterprise level HDDs. SOLD & SHIPPED by Newegg. FREE Shipping. I already own one and will pick up another. Up to five drives can be bought with code. More data about drive via Anandtech.
- Internal 3.5"
- SATA
- 7200 RPM
- 256 MB Cache
- Seagate Exos 7E8 ST8000NM000A
EDIT: Expires 11/20/2022 23:59 PST
8 TB Hard Drive - $140 w/code "884TEXP" FREE Shipping @ Newegg
Seems like a decent deal for Enterprise level HDDs. SOLD & SHIPPED by Newegg. FREE Shipping. I already own one and will pick up another. Up to five drives can be bought with code. More data about drive via Anandtech.
- Internal 3.5"
- SATA
- 7200 RPM
- 256 MB Cache
- Seagate Exos 7E8 ST8000NM000A
Last edited: