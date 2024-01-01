8 player local couch games?

Archaea
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Oct 19, 2004
- Messages
- 11,784
I have 8 xbox controllers and a 144" projector screen. So far my family has been enjoying Pummel Party and Killer Queen black with 8 players.
Looking for more titles that support that many for single screen play. Any other suggestions?
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/880940/Pummel_Party/
Apparently they no longer sell Killer Queen Black on Steam. But I have it, and it still works!
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/663670/Killer_Queen_Black/
Looking for more titles that support that many for single screen play. Any other suggestions?
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/880940/Pummel_Party/
Apparently they no longer sell Killer Queen Black on Steam. But I have it, and it still works!
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/663670/Killer_Queen_Black/