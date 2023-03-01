8 pin + 4 pin asus x570e- wifi gaming motherboard

Im running
asus x570e gaming wifi
5800 x3d
4070 ti pny
64 gb ram
EVGA 850 P2
i notice today for some reason that my cpu connector had the 8 pin connected but there is a 4 pin next to it. i found a cpu cable and plugged the 8 pin side into my psu that say cpu2, and split the other 8 pin end and used the correct configuration 4 pin and plugged that into the mobo. the system wont boot. i get lights, just not boot up.
i unplug it and i boot fine. do i need the other 4 pin next to the 8 pin? and why wont it boot?
thanks
