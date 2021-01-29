$8 - Full Complete USB Streaming Microphone Kit - $8 w/code on Amazon

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 4,993
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...pcg-us-8755417460598483000-20&geniuslink=true
No idea how good this thing is, but it's seriously discounted(From $79.99 down to $8) with the promo code - 8GDVOYFN
Reviews are solid.
No idea how good this thing is, but it's seriously discounted(From $79.99 down to $8) with the promo code - 8GDVOYFN
Reviews are solid.
USB Streaming Microphone Kit, Stilnend Professional 192KHZ/24Bit Studio Cardioid Condenser Mic Kit with Sound Chipset Boom Arm Shock Mount Pop Filter, for PC Karaoke Skype Youtuber Gaming Recording
Last edited: