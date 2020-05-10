8+4 EPS: Last 4 pins of PCI-E cable fit, but is it safe?

viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,677
I don't know if my PSU(HX1000i) came with two 4+4 cables and I lost one or it was always just one, but until now I haven't needed both. I found that four pins on a pcie cable fit perfectly in the 4-pin connector, but is it safe to use?

It's irrelevant whether or not the extra EPS connector is necessary - it's one of the last things on my troubleshooting list and I just want to know if this cable would work.

20200510_192138.jpg


20200510_192954.jpg
 
