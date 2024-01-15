7950X3D - AM5 frame (Thermalright / ThermalGrizzly), offset mounting, delidding and other ancillary upgrades?

Hello all. It seems like there are some upgrades to the AM5 platform that may make the cooling and overall performance of a higher-end CPU better. I'd appreciate if anyone would care to weigh in on the use of any of these and in some cases, which particular variant is worthwhile.



AM5 replacement frames w/ guards to protect the open notches in CPUs - Thermalright's Secure Frame and Thermal Grizzly 's Contact and Sealing Frame seem to be of note. Apparently the Intel LGA1700 platform REALLY benefits from the replacement of the lever based hold down mechanism, but though AM5's is not so dramatic it apparently seems to provide a number of benefits to securely holding down the CPU and allowing for a good cooler fit to the IHS, plus blocking all the notches from thermal paste spread (useful) or especially liquid metal (important). Thermalright's option seems to be a little less expensive and the whole thing seems to be aluminum, right up to the notches and the like - I am guessing this does not cause any issues electrically?. It seems to get solid reviews especially for the inexpensive price and the option to purchase a red version is a nice nod to AMD's signature color. Thermal Grizzly's is a bit more expensive but seems to be a two piece setup where the internal component butting right up against the notches is a "silicone foam"; I'm unsure if this is fundamentally different from some of the cheaper foam insert/protectors made to stop paste spillage or if it material is preferable to the full aluminum setup of the Thermalright? The few reviews I've seen lean towards the Thermalright but granted that was often back before Thermal Grizzly released the single product with both parts; others thought that TR's value over TG didn't show the latter favorably.



Offset Mounting - Given the hotspot profile of modern AM5 CPUs , especially higher end ones, it appears that there is some benefit from mounting the CPU cooler slightly offset downward, to address the chiplet structure and how components are placed under the IHS. THermal Grizzly seems to have an adapter screw kit made to do this, but I am wondering how necessary it may be and if many other coolers, heatsinks, AIOs, or custom blocks maintain their own way to do so. For instance, Arctic Liquid Freezer II specifically mentions the capability for an offset mounting so that's nice that its included.



Delidding - There seems to be a bigger..interest in this now? Or perhaps simply more tools and components made for the platform? Waterblocks made directly for on-die cooling, a "delid-mate" tool etc; Thermal Grizzly even seems to have a "replacement IHS" that is supposed to have better surface area, for those who don't wish to cool directly on die. Though perhaps less risky than it used to be given the amount of purpose-built tools and components for delidding or to interface with a delidded CPU, it still seems to have a relatively modest benefit for the risk involved unless you're pushing your proc to the limit with a custom liquid cooling system or better and thus isn't likely worth the trouble for most?



At the moment I'm thinking of grabbing once of the AM5 hold down/protection frames given the cost is incidental and use the offset mounting option on the Liquid Freezer II , but lean away from delidding at this point? Are there any other ancillary upgrades that are worthwhile for a 7950X3D?