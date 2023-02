X3D chips look great in benchmarks but in the real world the impact is less noticeable. The extra cache is only impactful for SOME games and so you're paying for a part time upgrade. Further these new chips are only adding the extra cache to one side of the dual chiplette, this means it will be at the mercy of the Windows Task Scheduler to ensure the right chiplette is being used for the app in question, meaning the impact is even more likely to be not noticed in the real world usage scenarios.



Save the money if you need to cores and get the 7950X.