7950x, Asus TUF, Tustin Microcenter, Mini review

No real issues to speak of other than, don't turn on expo until you update the bios.
Runs fine with only one 8pin connected up top, but I'm not overclocking other than to say everything is at default with expo turn on.
VRM heatsink gets quite hot; Since I'm currently running commando, I laid a USB fan on it.
I'll upgrade my power supply and video card some time after AMD releases their new cards, for now, seems to work fine on 750watts.
https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/56924294
Running right where it should per https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/amd-ryzen-9-7950x-review,10.html
As for Microcenter, what a' mess. Lots of issues could have been solved by providing the QR code as people came in the store. I don't think they were expecting a line that extended past their property line.
Only took 2 hours to purchase it
$952.49 after tax, about $150 less than making the same purchases on newegg (currently out of stock).
Free memory provided is 32gb 6000mhz CL36.
Video card is gtx1660.
Wall power usage:
3watts - powered off
200watts - boot up
350watts - cinebench
300watts - furmark
450watts - furmark + cinebench
