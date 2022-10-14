7950x as compared to a TR3 3960x

I currently have a 3960x system running on some ~2 years now that's served me well, but is something of a space heater. The current level of performance is sufficient - would not want to downgrade from it - but it seems to me that a 7950x system provides ~roughly CPU parity performance with the some workloads I care about (mostly simulation; encoding was also a major use case until the M1 Max showed up and kicks TR3 to the curb but maybe a 7950x is more competitive), likely a significant uplift for others (games) and almost certainly a significant power consumption / power efficiency benefit.



I wanted to see if anyone here has a 3960x (or 3970x) system and has been entertaining similar thoughts as I have, and if anyone has pros/cons they'd be willing to share.



GPU has been a base, original 3080 but I plan to upgrade to a 4090. This is another motivation; I have a minor concern about my 1kW PSU handling a 4090 plus a mildly OC'd TR3 on top of numerous peripherals (6x Exos x16 drives, 10GbE multiport, etc.) and it occurred to me that a 7950x + mobo is going to be a much more power efficient platform than any Threadripper system.