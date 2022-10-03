7950x + 6900xt or 3090 FTW3?

I have both a 5950x (6900xt) [workstation] and a 12900k (3090 FTW3) [rendering]. Built a 7950x workstation over the weekend to replace the 5950x workstation. ASRock Steel Legend X670E, 128GB DDR5 (Corsair Vengeance RGB 5200). Cooled with an IceGiant (4x120mm.. handles Threadrippers easily, works great with the 7950x) - had an AIO leak on me once, not interested in liquid (at least AIO) anymore. Anyway..



Long story short, we have an Oculus/Meta/Facebook Quest 2 (whatever it's called) and the kids have found out about Steam VR - they are no longer limited to the Meta App Store. My plan is to give them my 6900xt and take the 3090 for myself. The kids are PSU limited and can't run the 3090 but should be able to handle the 6900 (at least on paper). I'm fake OCD and like the AMD GPU + AMD CPU combo idea, but I've already spent a ton of money and time building things, don't want to get another PSU and reassemble unless I really have to.



So my question, is there any gimping involved by pairing the 3090 with an AMD system? I do a lot of Unity development and U finally supports DLSS and Raytracing so that would be nice, and I also wouldn't mind having the extra vram (24 vs 16).



Anything I need to be aware of beyond DDU? Or would it be safer to just reformat/install everything? (this system has been up for less than 48 hours, haven't restored anything yet so reformat is still quite easy)



this thing is a beast@!