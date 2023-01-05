7900xtx xfx merc 310

Selling this like new few weeks old. I played around with it for a bit. Great card and absolute no issue.



OCs pretty well and undervolts to 1100mv fully stable +15% power you get average stable clocks berserk 2700 to 2900. I got undervolt all the way down to 1070v but RDR2 requires just more Volts lmao but I ran 3d mark loop, cyberpunk bench like bunch of times at 1070v. But I left it at 1100v for overall stability. Memory no issues at 2750 but left it around 2700.



I got almost 80fps in cyberpunk 4K.



$1220 shipped firm PayPal f&f or Zelle.



I do have option to return it as well until Feb 20th. I would rather see if someone here wants it. Before going that route.