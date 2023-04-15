7900XTX clock won't go past 2500mhz

My 7900xtx runs fine and I'm not deadset on OCing it, but I have been playing around with it and I've discovered that no matter what I do, it just won't boost above 2500mhz.
I've tried the auto OC, which boosts the max clock to 3150, and I have tried manually OCing as well, with varying adjustments to the undervolt and max clock, and it seems to have a hard limit at 2500mhz.
OCing the vram seems to work just fine, so I'll probably just stick to a bit of an undervolt and vram boost, but this issue really does beg the question "why?".
I haven't been able to find any info about this issue online, so I wonder if I'm alone or if I'm just doing something plain wrong. I've tried re-installing the drivers, and also double checking the values in GPU-Z to rule out the Adrenaline hardware incorrectly reporting.
Edit to add that this is an AMD reference card and temps / energy draw aren’t an issue.
I've tried the auto OC, which boosts the max clock to 3150, and I have tried manually OCing as well, with varying adjustments to the undervolt and max clock, and it seems to have a hard limit at 2500mhz.
OCing the vram seems to work just fine, so I'll probably just stick to a bit of an undervolt and vram boost, but this issue really does beg the question "why?".
I haven't been able to find any info about this issue online, so I wonder if I'm alone or if I'm just doing something plain wrong. I've tried re-installing the drivers, and also double checking the values in GPU-Z to rule out the Adrenaline hardware incorrectly reporting.
Edit to add that this is an AMD reference card and temps / energy draw aren’t an issue.