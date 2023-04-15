7900XTX clock won't go past 2500mhz

My 7900xtx runs fine and I'm not deadset on OCing it, but I have been playing around with it and I've discovered that no matter what I do, it just won't boost above 2500mhz.

I've tried the auto OC, which boosts the max clock to 3150, and I have tried manually OCing as well, with varying adjustments to the undervolt and max clock, and it seems to have a hard limit at 2500mhz.

OCing the vram seems to work just fine, so I'll probably just stick to a bit of an undervolt and vram boost, but this issue really does beg the question "why?".

I haven't been able to find any info about this issue online, so I wonder if I'm alone or if I'm just doing something plain wrong. I've tried re-installing the drivers, and also double checking the values in GPU-Z to rule out the Adrenaline hardware incorrectly reporting.

Edit to add that this is an AMD reference card and temps / energy draw aren’t an issue.
 
You are either hitting temp limit (hot spot) or power limit. FWIW I had an AMD reference board and it hovered around 2500mhz with an under volt. Its only a 400 watt card with +15% Power level.
It also depends on silicon lottery / quality and what you are using to test stability and performance. For 3dmark on my Sapphire Pulse, I can bring voltage down to 1040, but its not stable in games. I have to keep my Voltage at 1080 to make sure all my games are stable. I don't feel like setting voltage per game for 1% performance.
 
THUMPer said:
You are either hitting temp limit (hot spot) or power limit. FWIW I had an AMD reference board and it hovered around 2500mhz with an under volt. Its only a 400 watt card with +15% Power level.
It also depends on silicon lottery / quality and what you are using to test stability and performance. For 3dmark on my Sapphire Pulse, I can bring voltage down to 1040, but its not stable in games. I have to keep my Voltage at 1080 to make sure all my games are stable. I don't feel like setting voltage per game for 1% performance.
You know when you bring your car into the dealership and suddenly the problem is fixed?

I literally didn't change anything, but I booted up a game and noticed that the clocks were running up to the boosted level. I thought huh, maybe it's just a 3dmark issue. So I ran 3dmark, and now it's boosting fine in 3dmark as well.

No idea what the issue was.

And you're totally right about the under volt in benchmarks vs in games. I experienced the same, and it makes me feel a lot better about my time spy score, knowing that the high scores out there must be from unstable real-world OCs.

I got super excited when I was able to under volt to 1045 and it wasn't crashing in Superposition and 3dmark, only to have it crash immediately in a game. I'm kind of over trying to min/max at the moment, seems to be stable at 1090, so I'll keep it at that for the time being. Just glad the clocks are boosting over stock. I just set it to 2700, so not a major OC, but the junction doesn't seem to be going over 80C which I'm happy about. Vram boosted to 2700 on fast timings as well.
 
thats what i run my pulse at 1080 and 2700mhz. seems comparable to the other 2 cards i used.
 
