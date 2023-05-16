7900 XTX overclocked to 700W is 25-30% faster in synthetic benchmarks

A brave overclocker has achieved an incredible feat by overclocking the Radeon RX 7900 XTX to 3.3GHz. this overclock required a BIOS modification and a few tweaks to the PCB of the graphics card.

The overclocked RX 7900 XTX posted the following scores across the three popular 3DMark synthetic benchmarks:

  • 3DMark Time Spy Graphics: 38,725.
  • 3DMark Time Spy Extreme: 19,137.
  • 3DMark Port Royal: 20,492.
stock Radeon RX 7900 XTX posts 29,215 in Time Spy and 14,861 in Time Spy Extreme, & 16K in Port Royal


For reference:

The RTX 4090 nets approximately 39K and 21K points in Time Spy and Time Spy Extreme & 25K in Port Royal

https://www.hardwaretimes.com/amd-r...idia-rtx-4090-upon-overclocking-and-700w-tbp/
 
I saw this mentioned on Tom's Hardware. You can see in the URL it used up to 700W to get those results.
 
Twice the power of a 4090 and still only comes within 20% of one where it counts.
 
