7800X3D will be an utter failure of a CPU

With last gen's main offering of the 5800X vs the 5900X, where we saw a simple clock difference of .1 GHz, with one difference beating the counterpart's base clock, and the other beating the other's boost clock by the same amount, I pondered that either choice would be decent. Fair trade-offs, in my opinion.However, with this gen, I'm seeing a terrible clock difference here, of course due to the single CCX design, but nonetheless, for us consumers, behold how we suffer.The 7800X3D, can only boost to 5.0 GHz, while the 7900X3D can boost to 5.6 GHz. This is simply pathetic. This turns the 7800X3D into a low-end cheap CPU. In my last build, I went with the 5800X because I can fully appreciate 8 cores with higher boost clocks than the more expensive CPUs. That's good enough for gaming and other common work, and on top of that, the high clock speeds were nice for the price.But now I'm faced with an absolute garbage 7800X3D with lame boost clocks and "4.X GHz" base clock, which on AMD's website is revealed to be 4.2 GHz. That's the same as their 7950X3D's base clock, but with literally half the cores.Can this be justified? No. Not at all.This forces us to buy the 7900X3D if we want true gaming performance, and the 7950X3D if we want cores and performance.And if you want a pitiful processor that lacks both cores and fast clocks, that leaves the 7800X3D. That's certainly not what I would purchase, and if I wouldn't do it, who would?It better be cheap is all I can say.