7800x3d voltage issues, memory, etc... has it been solved?

tangoseal

This is just general question. As I have said in a thread not much south of this in date, I haven't been keeping up with the hardware news like I used too until very recently due to an increasing interest to build a new gaming rig for my self. My 6800h/3070ti Legion is a fine laptop and its very powerful for what it is but it isn't a desktop and the CPU is anemic to me in some rendering tasks that I want to do as of late with my Mini 4 pro drone and gaming etc... I know this, im an ex Threadripper dude and I bought my laptop as a gap filler for the time being. My concern is with all the reports of, especially ASUS boards, killing x3d chips due to SOC over current etc... I have also heard of RAM issues plaguing the platform.

I am interested in driving up to Atlanta from Savannah where I live and snagging me a 7800x3d, 32GB of 7200, and an ASRock 670e board. I want to steer clear of Asus based on Gamers Nexus reports on absolutely trash over current protection and SOC voltages that are frying the chips.

Have these issues been resolved for the most part? Any of you specifically using an X3d chip having any issues?

Is there any wisdom to share with me that can help me in either avoiding the chip or going for it?

Thanks
 
No real reasons to avoid ASUS. With the newer BIOS updates, this all was solved months ago.
 
Starrbuck said:
FWIW, Asus tried to screw over their customers by including warranty void language in their beta BIOS fixes for their too-high SOC settings (that went against what AMD said was safe).

They later back peddled, but I'm not going to be giving them money for a long time. Not until I'm satisfied that they aren't going to try and screw over customers en masse.
 
