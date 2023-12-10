7800x3d voltage issues, memory, etc... has it been solved?

This is just general question. As I have said in a thread not much south of this in date, I haven't been keeping up with the hardware news like I used too until very recently due to an increasing interest to build a new gaming rig for my self. My 6800h/3070ti Legion is a fine laptop and its very powerful for what it is but it isn't a desktop and the CPU is anemic to me in some rendering tasks that I want to do as of late with my Mini 4 pro drone and gaming etc... I know this, im an ex Threadripper dude and I bought my laptop as a gap filler for the time being. My concern is with all the reports of, especially ASUS boards, killing x3d chips due to SOC over current etc... I have also heard of RAM issues plaguing the platform.



I am interested in driving up to Atlanta from Savannah where I live and snagging me a 7800x3d, 32GB of 7200, and an ASRock 670e board. I want to steer clear of Asus based on Gamers Nexus reports on absolutely trash over current protection and SOC voltages that are frying the chips.



Have these issues been resolved for the most part? Any of you specifically using an X3d chip having any issues?



Is there any wisdom to share with me that can help me in either avoiding the chip or going for it?



Thanks