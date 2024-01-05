7800X3D Price Up at Micro Center - $350 to $370

$399 is the SEP for the 7800X3D. $300 was never a trend, it was just a good deal at the time. Best Buy seems to be the only one still selling at the original SEP before AMD dropped the price to $399.
 
Armenius said:
$399 is the SEP for the 7800X3D. $300 was never a trend, it was just a good deal at the time. Best Buy seems to be the only one still selling at the original SEP before AMD dropped the price to $399.
Click to expand...
Yeah, sorry - to be more clear - lower prices were the trend to come - meaning $300 an indicator that this CPU was going to be AMD's market share gobbler.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top