7800x3D incoming! Need some advice

Hey guys!

Just got confirmation of pickup tomorrow from Best Buy.


Very excited, been on i5 10600k for far too long now. First time stepping back into AMD land in maybe 13 years ??

Either way, like I said, very excited but had a few questions.


What motherboard do you recommend for $200 to $340

Also, which 32GB ram set would you get ?

Thinking about sticking this all into an NZXT H1 ( gen 2 ) hoping the AIO that the NZXT H1 has built in is good enough.

This will be used for 1440p gaming. Undecided on GPU, still have my little cute EVGA 3060Ti but will def go big now that I’ve secured this CPU.


Thanks for your input!

-Bizz
 
Same processor as you- I started off with a gigabyte x670 elite which gave me troubles, it was an open box, but then again, the problem was mainly only documented amongst gigabyte boards.

I replaced it with an MSI B650 Tomahawk and am quite happy with it, it ran me $239
 
Here is an AM5 spreadsheet that gets circulated online:
AM5 Motherboards Google Spreadsheet

Make sure to verify before you buy. It has had some inaccuracies in the past.

Unless you are planning only AMD official JEDEC RAM running at 5200, I recommend getting SK Hynix RAM even if you have no intention of overclocking. Samsung and Micron RAM are lower quality in the DDR5 market. AM5 currently has problems running lower quality RAM even at normal XMP/EXPO settings above 5200. People generally recommend 6000 since even on the best motherboards and best RAM it becomes more difficult to run stable above 6000 without lots of adjusting and testing.

Fastest 32GB 6000 available? (and also SK Hynix)
https://pcpartpicker.com/products/memory/#Z=32768002&S=6000&TT=300-360-360-760

But I got the second fastest 32GB 6000 available because I prefer low-profile RGB-less, which the G.Skill Flare offers. The above ones are huge RGB monsters.
https://pcpartpicker.com/products/memory/#Z=32768002&S=6000&TT=300-380-380-960

Some people also prefer to get the lowest latency 5600 and overclock to 6000, supposedly with not a lot of effort. Personally I didn't want to risk an unstable overclock. Of course you might want to be super safe and follow the motherboard QVL. Some makers like G.Skill have their own QVL too (which I followed), but obviously they are more biased. MB makers don't appear to be updating their memory QVLs very often / expansively, so who knows how much good stable/performing RAM is missing from those lists :(
 
