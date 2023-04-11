7800x3D incoming! Need some advice

Here is an AM5 spreadsheet that gets circulated online:Make sure to verify before you buy. It has had some inaccuracies in the past.Unless you are planning only AMD official JEDEC RAM running at 5200, I recommend getting SK Hynix RAM even if you have no intention of overclocking. Samsung and Micron RAM are lower quality in the DDR5 market. AM5 currently has problems running lower quality RAM even at normal XMP/EXPO settings above 5200. People generally recommend 6000 since even on the best motherboards and best RAM it becomes more difficult to run stable above 6000 without lots of adjusting and testing.Fastest 32GB 6000 available? (and also SK Hynix)But I got the second fastest 32GB 6000 available because I prefer low-profile RGB-less, which the G.Skill Flare offers. The above ones are huge RGB monsters.Some people also prefer to get the lowest latency 5600 and overclock to 6000, supposedly with not a lot of effort. Personally I didn't want to risk an unstable overclock. Of course you might want to be super safe and follow the motherboard QVL. Some makers like G.Skill have their own QVL too (which I followed), but obviously they are more biased. MB makers don't appear to be updating their memory QVLs very often / expansively, so who knows how much good stable/performing RAM is missing from those lists