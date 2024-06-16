7800x3D gets to keep its crown a little longer.

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...heyll-be-close-improved-3d-v-cache-coming-too
TLDR; the new 9950x and 9900x aren’t faster for gaming than the 7800x3D.
If the rumours are true they are struggling with the new version of the stacked cache.This is why I think it's stupid for AMD to wait to release the X3D versions for the Zen5 chips. Wasn't the 5800x3D faster than the 7700X?
Opposite of the rumors I have seen. It is expected that the X3D chips will launch shortly after. Q3 or early Q4.If the rumours are true they are struggling with the new version of the stacked cache.
True but they will be faster in everything else. As well they will have an edge is games that do not benefit from 3D cache.https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...heyll-be-close-improved-3d-v-cache-coming-too
