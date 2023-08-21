780 Intel CPUs Seized In $137,000 Smuggling Operation Bust

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,558
More stolen components
“The customs officers from the Gongbei Port noticed something fishy about the cross-border vehicle from digital imagery. Upon closer inspection of the engine, they discovered a nifty modification to conceal smuggled goods, which in this case were 780 Intel-branded processors. Customs
The initial estimate of the smuggle bust is over one million yuan, equivalent to $137,341. Unfortunately, we can't get a perfect view of the confiscated chips, but they appear to be from the 12th Generation Alder Lake or 13th Generation Raptor Lake series.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/780-cpus-seized-in-smuggling-bust
“The customs officers from the Gongbei Port noticed something fishy about the cross-border vehicle from digital imagery. Upon closer inspection of the engine, they discovered a nifty modification to conceal smuggled goods, which in this case were 780 Intel-branded processors. Customs
The initial estimate of the smuggle bust is over one million yuan, equivalent to $137,341. Unfortunately, we can't get a perfect view of the confiscated chips, but they appear to be from the 12th Generation Alder Lake or 13th Generation Raptor Lake series.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/780-cpus-seized-in-smuggling-bust