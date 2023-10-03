77" Samsung S95C - Recommendation for wall mount.

Z

Ziggy_Stardog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 20, 2021
Messages
135
I am purchasing a 77-in Samsung S95C. Its 62lbs and has the one connect cable so it won't need room for multiple HDMI inputs, just the one cable that does both power and inputs.

I'm looking for something that has around 1 in clearance between the TV and the wall.

Anyone have any recommendations? I can answer any questions if you need more details on the setup.
 
