7600/MB combo for $325 or 5600/MB combo for $210.

My intent was to build a budget gaming rig with my 13 year old son. I am about to pick up a few items I reserved from Micro Center:
I am hearing rumors though that the 7600 will go on sale for $199 with an AM5 ASrock board at $125. Should I go for the AM5 for an extra $125-150 with DDR5?
|AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Challenger Pro Overclocked Triple Fan 12 GB GDDR6 PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card
TOTAL: $339.99
|B550M Pro4 AMD AM4 microATX Motherboard
TOTAL: $89.99
|Ryzen 5 5600 Vermeer 3.5GHz 6-Core AM4 Boxed Processor - Wraith Stealth Cooler Included
TOTAL: $119.99
