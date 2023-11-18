7600/MB combo for $325 or 5600/MB combo for $210.

My intent was to build a budget gaming rig with my 13 year old son. I am about to pick up a few items I reserved from Micro Center:

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Challenger Pro Overclocked Triple Fan 12 GB GDDR6 PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card
TOTAL: $339.99
B550M Pro4 AMD AM4 microATX Motherboard
TOTAL: $89.99
Ryzen 5 5600 Vermeer 3.5GHz 6-Core AM4 Boxed Processor - Wraith Stealth Cooler Included
TOTAL: $119.99

I am hearing rumors though that the 7600 will go on sale for $199 with an AM5 ASrock board at $125. Should I go for the AM5 for an extra $125-150 with DDR5?
 
The 7600 is way faster than the 5600, not even close. I'm running a 7600 in the ASRock B650m HDV/m.2 with 32GB of bare A-dies at 6400mt/s and it works great.

For the GPU, Amazon has the 6800 non-XT for $379 which might be worth the extra $40 over the 6750XT.
 
