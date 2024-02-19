750 or 850W - 7800X3D/2x16GB/1080ti

I agree with the 850w suggestions above, that should give you sufficient power for now, and for a little while into the future, unless you suddenly decide to upgrade to or build a huge AI/ML rig or something else that would require massive amounts of juiceAlso note that, unless things have changed recently, that SuperFlower is/was an OEM for lots of the brands already mentioned, meaning that even when you buy a brand XXX, the guts inside are/were actually designed & built by SF....and they have a really good reputation in the PSU industry for making quality stuff !Personally, I have had really good luck with both EVGA & Corsair, which is also what I put in most of my client builds...nevernottaproblemo going on 10 yearsAnd, almost all brands have their good/better/best model line-ups, so check the specs & features lists to be sure you are getting what you want/need for your intended uses....