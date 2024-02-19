750 or 850W - 7800X3D/2x16GB/1080ti

Prince Valiant
GPU will probably, eventually, be upgraded but not anytime soon as I don't have a need and I've barely justified AM5 to myself.
Rest of the box is:
Fans - 3x230,2x140, 1x120mm (whenever the Noctua bracket arrives, -1 140 in the meantime)
SATA - 2x7200 HDD, 1x5400, Blu-ray, DVD/CD, SSD
USB - 2xUSB2 generally, maybe a mix of 8xUSB2/3 worst case
I'm leaning toward 850W so I have room for (nearly) anything in the upgrade path and I'd appreciate thoughts on it.
