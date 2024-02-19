750 or 850W - 7800X3D/2x16GB/1080ti

Prince Valiant

Prince Valiant

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2023
Messages
413
GPU will probably, eventually, be upgraded but not anytime soon as I don't have a need and I've barely justified AM5 to myself.
Rest of the box is:
Fans - 3x230,2x140, 1x120mm (whenever the Noctua bracket arrives, -1 140 in the meantime)
SATA - 2x7200 HDD, 1x5400, Blu-ray, DVD/CD, SSD
USB - 2xUSB2 generally, maybe a mix of 8xUSB2/3 worst case

I'm leaning toward 850W so I have room for (nearly) anything in the upgrade path and I'd appreciate thoughts on it.
 
A quality 850 should put you in a solid position if you choose to go with a high end GPU (4090/7900xtx etc) in the future.
 
Thanks. Any suggestions on particular units?

MPG A850G and DeepCool PQ850M seem okay (at <=$100). Super Flower Leadex III Gold was alright last I knew, though lacking in SATA power connectors with only 6. Thermaltake GF A3 and GF1 seems okay but I'm not sure about the latest version on the latter. Corsair RMe and Seasonic Focus GX are also alright as far as I know but more than I'd like to spend if I can avoid it.
 
The MSI is the only one I can remember reading a review about recently. It was solid and priced really well compared to the other ATX 3.0 units I've read about. The only negative I can remember is the fan is loud. Price to performance it's hard to beat.
Bequiet! Usually makes solid units but make sure you read a trusted review. Thermaltake, you want the gf3 for ATX 3.0 iirc. Corsair and Seasonic are both solid of course but make sure your looking at the ATX 3.0 units vs their older ones (unless that doesn't bother you). Prices can be all over for both.
SuperFlower is also great but the above pertains to them as well. Their latest gold 850w is VII I believe. Newegg carries alot of their PSUs.
 
I agree with the 850w suggestions above, that should give you sufficient power for now, and for a little while into the future, unless you suddenly decide to upgrade to or build a huge AI/ML rig or something else that would require massive amounts of juice :D

Also note that, unless things have changed recently, that SuperFlower is/was an OEM for lots of the brands already mentioned, meaning that even when you buy a brand XXX, the guts inside are/were actually designed & built by SF....and they have a really good reputation in the PSU industry for making quality stuff !

Personally, I have had really good luck with both EVGA & Corsair, which is also what I put in most of my client builds...nevernottaproblemo going on 10 years :)

And, almost all brands have their good/better/best model line-ups, so check the specs & features lists to be sure you are getting what you want/need for your intended uses....
 
Go with the bigger 850 , and I was an Seasonic / Corsair only guy . But I got a white super flower 1000 watt on Xmas deal with the 16pin for new gpus and it’s impressed me !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top