7200x2560 for older games?

Hello all,



I'm currently using 3 Samsung - Odyssey G50a 27” IPS 1440p @ 165hz monitors with a 10850k paired with an RTX 4090. The monitors are setup in portrait mode for a res of 4320x2560@165hz. I'm loving the setup and NV surround has been excellent in terms of ease of use. I want to add two additional monitors for even more real estate for work and even for gaming in older games where the 4090 can handle the full res of 7200x2560. What is the simplest way to add 2 more monitors and keep my refresh rate at 165hz ? I've looked at Daisy chaining but that approach seems like you end up having to purchase a monitor that has both video in and out. My current monitors only have input for DP and HDMI.