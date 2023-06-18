7 best CPUs of all time

erek
The initial list seems pretty decent, but does it even go back far enough ? What about SPARC? Motorola 68K, Z80, etc etc?
"It shouldn't come as a surprise that without Intel launching good CPUs, AMD would start trying to extract more money out of people. Its Ryzen 5000 series came out in late 2020 and introduced a bitter $50 price increase all across the board. That meant the six-core Ryzen 5 5600X was 20% faster than the 3600X for at best 20% more performance. AMD also decided to only launch four models of the Ryzen 5000 series, with the 5600X being the cheapest at $300, and the Ryzen 7 5800X the second cheapest at an unbelievable $450.
Meanwhile, Intel was making slow but steady progress on fixing 10nm. In 2019, it launched its Ice Lake mobile chips, which were only quad-cores and were barely better than 14nm equivalents, but it was progress. 2020 saw the introduction of Tiger Lake, another improvement, but they still only had quad-cores. But finally, at the very end of 2021, Intel was proud to launch 10nm CPUs that were actually worthy of the desktop.
Alder Lake, branded as 12th-generation chips, brought several new things to the table. It was 10nm and had a brand-new architecture, but also used two different types of cores, performance and efficiency cores. It's basically the same thing Apple and other ARM CPU designers do with their chips, but it had never been done before on the desktop. It wasn't clear how well this would work out, and I myself was quite skeptical.
But on launch day, Intel thankfully proved everyone wrong and miraculously got back into first place with its Core i9-12900K. Sporting eight P-cores and eight E-cores, it was much faster than AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X in both single- and multi-threaded workloads, and it was a decent bit faster in gaming too. It was also cheaper than the 5950X, which was shocking coming from Intel.
The entire 12th-generation lineup was great in general. While AMD had been content to just launch four models in 2020 and leave it at that, Intel launched tons of CPUs to cover the entire market within months. In its haste to respond to a suddenly competitive Intel, AMD slashed prices and launched some really awful budget CPUs that needed price cuts from launch day. AMD used up much of the goodwill it built up over the years, but for the first time in a long time, things were finally balanced.
But there are big changes on the horizon when it comes to CPUs. ARM, which has largely been confined to mobile phones, is gaining momentum in servers, laptops, and even desktops. Apple's M1 and M2 chips especially are impressive and definitely deserve an honorable mention. RISC-V is also a rising star in the CPU market, and although it hasn't made a massive impact, it talks a big game. I think we're still far from ARM and RISC-V CPUs duking it out with x86 on equal footing in PCs and servers, but I don't doubt that it will eventually happen."
Source: https://www.xda-developers.com/best...l-39-s-long-awaited-return-to-the-competition
Competition continues to persist in CPUs, and the field is getting biggerToday, Intel is on its 13th-generation chips, and AMD is on its Ryzen 7000 series. There are pros and cons for each, with Intel being great for value and AMD having better efficiency and upgradeability. It looks like Intel might be slipping again as its 7nm/Intel 4 process still isn't ready and because upcoming Meteor Lake chips might be laptop-only, but we probably aren't in store for another period of almost no competition. Things are in a good place and hopefully will be for the foreseeable future.
But there are big changes on the horizon when it comes to CPUs. ARM, which has largely been confined to mobile phones, is gaining momentum in servers, laptops, and even desktops. Apple's M1 and M2 chips especially are impressive and definitely deserve an honorable mention. RISC-V is also a rising star in the CPU market, and although it hasn't made a massive impact, it talks a big game. I think we're still far from ARM and RISC-V CPUs duking it out with x86 on equal footing in PCs and servers, but I don't doubt that it will eventually happen."
