Grebuloner said: The more you buy the more you save? Click to expand...

i wish, theoretically that last one cost me a lot more than all the others even though it was a trade...traded a dodgy Quantum3D Mercury Brick but all 4 of the individual 200SBis work well on their owneach 200SBi is worth potentially 800 USD ... i paod 1700 USD for the Brickbut it's out of my range to get it working fully, and i love the FX 5800 U... so the appreciation for each goes to the more respective people and their passions even though it was a potentially bad trade monetarily... maybethere was an example of a FX 5800 U selling for well over 2000 USD at the peak though