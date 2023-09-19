6nm series X refresh — Microsoft to remove optical drive but keep price the same ?

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,670
Internal disk storage to be bumped up to 2 TB & faster wifi

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1703994120937869528?s=20

F6XMIQebEAAa75X.jpeg
 
So is it the Xcylinder now? I wish they would release a disc version of this refresh for my 4K movies. Been wanting to upgrade from my disc drive One X for a while.
 
HeavensCloud said:
So is it the Xcylinder now? I wish they would release a disc version of this refresh for my 4K movies. Been wanting to upgrade from my disc drive One X for a while.
Click to expand...
I am guessing they will provide external disc drives via usb.

Agree that xbox was one of the best ways to play 4K movies
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top