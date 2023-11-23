6950 XT vs 7900XT - What to Choose for Upgrade?

Ok serious question, Black Friday sales are coming up and these two video cards are about $150 apart. It feels to me like the 6950XT offers slightly more bang for the buck even though it's a generation older.



What I've found on Newegg is that the 6950 XT sells for just $599 versus the 7900XT for $749.



So the Pros for the 7900 XT is it offers 4GB more VRAM and is a later generation.



But the 6950 XT is pretty fast still and $150 cheaper feels significant!



Which one would you go for? I'm running an RX 6800 now that is doing pretty much enough of what I need at 1440p resolutions.



Another thing I could consider is upgrading to a 4k display to justify the video card upgrade. But still most of the best ultrawide displays still run 3440x1440 resolution. Thoughts?



TBH I'm not hurting for an upgrade but the Newegg Trade-In video card program combined with Black Friday sales makes me very curious to pull the trigger.