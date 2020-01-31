6700k wont go over 4.4Ghz?!

I must be the most unluckiest person on the planet with winning the silicone lottery and I also must have the worst 6700k on the planet. Even 1.40v doesn't improve stability over 4.4Ghz. Seem like in Core Temp when it crashes over 4.4Ghz it's core #3 (numbered #0, #1, #2, #3) that drops from 100% utilization down to 24%. Doesn't matter if it's running at 4.5Ghz, 4.6Ghz, up to 1.40v, etc. Does that mean that only one of the cores is holding my chip back since it seems like it's always core #3 that drops from 100% usage running Prime95? (will also crash in game) I'm running it on a Asus Sabertooth z170S with a Noctua NH-D15S cooler - is it really possible to get a 6700k that doesn't do over 4.4GHz stable? Is there any setting in the bios other than upping the voltage that I could be missing to improve stability?